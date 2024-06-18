FAO And AFU Signed MoU To Strengthen Agriculture Research And Development.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Agriculture and Forestry University (AFU) in Nepal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to leverage the expertise, knowledge, networks, and resources of respective organizations to enhance agricultural productivity, uplift farmers and farming communities, address climate action in agriculture and contribute to agrifood systems transformation and food security and nutrition in Nepal.

Through research, knowledge development and exchange, provision of technical expertise, and capacity development of young professionals in the agriculture sector, this partnership endeavors to make meaningful steps towards sustainable agricultural practices and improved livelihoods in Nepal.

Ken Shimizu, FAO-Representative for Bhutan and Nepal, and Prof. Dr. Punya Prasad Regmi Vice Chancellor of Agriculture and Forestry University (AFU) signed the MoU in the presence of the Prime Minister and Chancellor of Agriculture and Forestry University (AFU) Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.

FAO and AFU have a strong collaboration, marked by joint events, learning sharing and implementation of projects. This MoU provides the strategic foundation to solidify this long standing partnership, underscoring a mutual commitment to transforming agrifood systems in Nepal.

The MoU broadly covered key areas of collaboration: Joint Project Design and Implementation, which focuses on combining expertise to execute impactful agricultural projects, and the promotion of knowledge development, aiming to enhance academic and research capabilities through shared insights and technologies. Additionally, Information Exchange will facilitate the sharing of data, research findings, and best practices to inform evidence-based decision-making and policy development in agriculture, forestry, fishery and livestock sectors.

FAO's global expertise and AFU's national expertise will collaborate for the benefit of Nepali farming and natural resource management communities. Through this partnership, faculties and students of AFU will work closely with FAO experts, gaining invaluable insights and skills to enhance their academic and research capabilities. Together, the organizations will update academic curricula and spearhead capacity development activities and conduct research to drive the development of cutting-edge practices and technologies, setting new benchmarks for the field.

By exchanging information, data, research findings, and best practices, the aim is to inform evidence-based decision-making and policy development in agriculture, forestry, fishery, and livestock sectors. This shared commitment is expected to contribute to achieving better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, benefiting the university, students, scholars,and the broader community of farmers and stakeholders across Nepal.