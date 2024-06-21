132 kV Sandhikharka-Tamghas Transmission Line Completed

The construction of 132 kV double-circuit transmission line from Sandhikharka Municipality-6 of Phuwang in Arghakhanchi to Resunga Municipality-7 of Unaychaur in Gulmi has been completed.

Besides, the construction of 132 kV Tamghas substation has also been completed at Unaychaur under the same transmission line.

Nepal Electricity Authority has completed the construction of 16 km long 132 kV double-circuit transmission line from Sandhikharka to Tamghas and 132 kV Tamghas substation and brought them into operation from Wednesday.

There are 132/33 kV, 30 MVA and 33/11 kV, 16 MVA power transformers in the substation, according to the NEA. About 200 megawatts of electricity can flow along the transmission line.

According to the NEA, three feeders of 33 kV and four feeders of 11 kV have been constructed for local power supply from the substation. Out of that, two feeders each of 33 kV and 11 kV have been brought into operation and electricity has been supplied locally.

Managing Director of NEA, Kul Man Ghising, said that after the transmission line and substation came into operation, mainly the power supply of Gulmi district would be reliable and of high quality, and the technical leakage would also be reduced.

"When the 33 kV line was too long, there were problems such as tripping and low voltage. Now, after the 132 kV transmission line and substation start supplying electricity locally, the problem will be resolved and the electricity supply will be sufficient, reliable and qualitative," he said.

"A tender has been called for a 40-megawatt solar project with electricity supplied through the same transmission line. As other private sector hydropower projects will also be connected, this transmission line is the trunk line of that area."

The electricity was being supplied to Palpa, Arghakhanchi and Gulmi through a 33 kV transmission line from Butwal. Under the Burtibang-Paudi-Amarahi-Tamghas-Sandhikharka-Gorusinge 132 kV transmission line project, Sandhikharka-Tamghas transmission line and Tamghas substation have been constructed.

As part of the same project, Motipur substation of 132 kV in Banganga Municipality-7 of Kapilvastu, the line from the same substation to Sandhikharka and Sandhikharka substation have been completed and brought into operation.

The construction of both the substations is in the final stage, said the NEA. Project chief Manoj Chaudhary said that due to the problem of tree cutting, the construction of the transmission line is being affected.

He said that all the towers of the Tamghas-Paudi-Amarahi transmission line have been constructed but the wires could not be pulled due to the tree felling approval.

As a result, Paudi-Amarahi substation could not be brought into operation, said Chaudhary. The estimated cost of the Burtibang-Paudi-Amarahi-Tamghas-Sandhikharka-Gorusinge 132 kV transmission line project is USD 39.5 million.

The project was started with the investment of the government and the Authority. A power purchase agreement (PPA) of 130 megawatts has been made with seven private sector hydropower projects to be connected to the transmission line.