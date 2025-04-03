PM Oli Meets Myanmar Prime Minister Hlaing

Prime Minister Oli and Myanmar Prime Minister Hlaing hold meeting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing held a meeting in Bangkok today.

Prime Minister Oli, who is in Bangkok to participate in the 6th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), had a 'sideline' meeting with Prime Minister Hlaing, who is also the Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar.

They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral, regional and multilateral relations. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Bahadur Rai, and others.