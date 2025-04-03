PM Oli Meets Myanmar Prime Minister Hlaing

PM Oli Meets Myanmar Prime Minister Hlaing

April 3, 2025, 9:09 p.m.

Prime Minister Oli and Myanmar Prime Minister Hlaing hold meeting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing held a meeting in Bangkok today.

Prime Minister Oli, who is in Bangkok to participate in the 6th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), had a 'sideline' meeting with Prime Minister Hlaing, who is also the Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar.

They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral, regional and multilateral relations. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Bahadur Rai, and others.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister Oli and Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya hold meeting
Apr 03, 2025
Nepal's Economy Expected to Remain Resilient in Face of Economic Shocks, says World Bank
Apr 03, 2025
Japan And UNFPA Partner To Strengthen maternal and child health services in Nepal
Apr 03, 2025
BIMSTEC Should Uphold Spirit Of Regional Unity And Collective Cooperation: Minister Dr Rana
Apr 03, 2025
PM Oli, Thai PM Shinawatra Holding Meeting
Apr 03, 2025

More on National

Prime Minister Oli and Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya hold meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
Japan And UNFPA Partner To Strengthen maternal and child health services in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
BIMSTEC Should Uphold Spirit Of Regional Unity And Collective Cooperation: Minister Dr Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 36 minutes ago
PM Oli, Thai PM Shinawatra Holding Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 49 minutes ago
A Novel AI-Based Method Reveals How Cells Respond To Drug Treatments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 38 minutes ago
IWMMI: Water Resilience Tracker By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

ADIEU KAMAL 'DAI' By Mana Ranjan Josee Apr 03, 2025
Nepal's Economy Expected to Remain Resilient in Face of Economic Shocks, says World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2025
Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2025
“Kolahalko Kolaj “: A Collection Of Scattered Memories By Prakash Sayami By Shanker Man Singh Apr 02, 2025
Nepal-India Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) For 10 Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025
UNRCPD To Host Confernce On Small Arms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75