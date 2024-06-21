PM Prachanda Informed Parliament About President Poudel’s Recent Visit

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said President Ramchandra Paudel's visit to Switzerland and Germany has boosted Nepal's image in the international arena.

Briefing the House about President Paudel's visit to Switzerland and Germany from June 11-19 in today's meeting of the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Prachanda shared that high-level visits are an integral part of implementing foreign policy.

The President had embarked on Switzerland visit on June 11 to participate in a high-level segment of 112th session of the International Labour Organisation in Geneva. After attending the session, President Paudel had left Geneva on June 15 for Germany.

Informing the House that the President held bilateral talks with President of Switzerland Viola Amherd on June 12, PM Prachanda clarified that the President of Nepal and Switzerland exchanged their views on the issues of Nepal-Switzerland bilateral relations as well as regional and international common interest.

President InfPaudel had urged the Swiss government to increase its support for the development of information technology, food security, development of agriculture, market access, investment and trade, explained the PM.

Prime Minister Prachanda informed that the President addressed the high-level segment of 112th session of ILO organised at Geneva on June 13. "Shedding lights on various issues including relevance of ILO, Nepal's efforts to guarantee rights and welfare of workers and achievements, President Paudel mentioned that Nepal is fully committed to international labour agreement", explained PM Prachanda.

Similarly, ILO Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo paid a courtesy call to President Paudel and lauded Nepal's improvement in different sector including social security.

During his stay in Germany, President Paudel had attended separate presentations of representatives of organisations working for climate change.

Sharing that President Paudel and German President Frank Walter Steinmeier held bilateral talks on June 17, the PM Clarified that discussion was held on various aspects of bilateral cooperation, trade and commerce, technology handover as well as Nepal-Germany relations.(RSS)