Torrential Rains Kill More Than 50 In Southern China

June 22, 2024, 8:48 a.m.

The death toll from torrential rains in southern China has reportedly risen to more than 50, with other people missing.

China's state-run media says downpours have wreaked havoc in the provinces of Guangdong and Fujian, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The report says as of Friday, 47 people were confirmed dead in Meizhou in Guangdong, and eight in Fujian.

China Central Television says firefighters used a boat to rescue people in a flooded residential area.

Authorities say the rains will likely ease in southern regions, but move inland.

Agencies

