Dr. Dhital, Chairman of Electricity Regulatory Commission, took oath before Energy Minister Basnet

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet administered the oath of office and confidentiality to Dr. Ram Prasad Dhital, Chairman of the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Minister Basnet administered the oath of office and confidentiality to Dr. Dhital in a special ceremony held today at the Ministry at Singhdarbar.

After the swearing in of President Dhital, President Dhital administered the oath of office and secrecy to the members of the Commission, Dr. Madhusudan Adhikari and Jhamak Prasad Sharma. Dr Dhital has already performed the role of a member of the commission. He was also the former Executive Director of Alternative Energy Promotion Center.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 7 appointed Dhital as the chairman of the commission and Dr. Adhikari and Sharma as members. On that occasion, Energy Minister Basnet requested that the role of the commission is important for the development and expansion of the country's energy sector, so that the role provided by the law should be fulfilled.