Global IME Bank to borrow $20.5 Million From OPEC Fund To Spend On Small Businesses

Global IME Bank to borrow $20.5 Million From OPEC Fund To Spend On Small Businesses

June 27, 2024, 8:10 a.m.

Global IME Bank is taking a loan of 20.5 million dollars from OPEC Fund to spend on small businesses / In this regard, the bank has entered into an agreement with OPEC Fund.

The agreement was signed by OPEC Fund President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa and Chief Executive Officer Ratnaraj Bajracharya on Tuesday.

According to the agreement, the loan will be mobilized to increase the capacity of businesses run by women, the bank said in a press release on Wednesday.

More than 95 percent of the total registered businesses in Nepal are micro, small and medium enterprises. But micro, small and medium enterprises have been suffering from lack of investment.

Bajracharya, the Bank's Chief Executive Officer, said the loan will play an important role in achieving sustainable development goals and filling resource gaps in climate and gender finance.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan
Jun 27, 2024
Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal
Jun 27, 2024
Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu organizes Essay And Speech Competition
Jun 27, 2024
Monsoon Wreak Havoc 14 Die, Two Missing, Dozens Houses Burried
Jun 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Gandaki, Madhes, Lumbini, Karnali And Surdur Paschim Provinces
Jun 27, 2024

More on Economy

Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
House Endorses Budget Of Fiscal Year 2024/25 By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Investment Of Rs 9 Billion Raised For Mid-Kaligandaki Hydro Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Dr. Dhital, Chairman of Electricity Regulatory Commission, took oath before Energy Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
220 kV Substation In Barhabise Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal Can Achieve 7 Percent In GDP Growth: Finance Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu organizes Essay And Speech Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Monsoon Wreak Havoc 14 Die, Two Missing, Dozens Houses Burried By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Biden And Trump Get Ready For First Debate Of 2024 Election By Agencies Jun 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Gandaki, Madhes, Lumbini, Karnali And Surdur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
IFAD/ MOICS SAMRIDDHI : Returnee Migrants Find New Beginnings By Keshab Poudel Jun 26, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75