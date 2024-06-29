Presidents Nepal And Brazil To Address Global Coalition For Social Justice Inaugural Forum

June 29, 2024, 9:38 a.m.

GENEVA (ILO News) - The Presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel, will speak at the Inaugural Forum of the Global Coalition for Social Justice on Thursday, June 13, during the International Labour Conference (ILC).

President Chandra is expected to arrive at 09.00 at Door 40 of the UN Palais des Nations. He will then address Forum delegates in Room XIX.

President Lula da Silva is expected to arrive at Door 40 at 15.30 before giving his speech in Room XX.

The Forum will provide an opportunity for Coalition partners to discuss thematic issues related to social justice, as well as challenges, opportunities and possible solutions to advance the Coalition's objectives. It will also allow Coalition partners to share knowledge, tools and experiences, and showcase activities and initiatives undertaken or planned in support of social justice.

The Forum’s agenda and link to the live webcast can be found on ILO Live.

The Global Coalition for Social Justice was launched in 2023 and already has more than 250 members, including governments, workers' and employers' organizations, multilateral and national organizations and financial institutions, academic bodies and international NGOs.

The ILC, the annual meeting of the 187 Member States of the International Labour Organization (ILO), is being held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva from June 3 to 14.

