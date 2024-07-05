‘Early Resolution Of Remaining Issues In Border Areas: India’s EAM S Jaishankar on India-China border Row

‘Early Resolution Of Remaining Issues In Border Areas: India’s EAM S Jaishankar on India-China border Row

July 5, 2024, 8:52 a.m.

EAM Jaishankar discussed early resolution of remaining border issues with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Both foreign leaders discussed “early resolution of remaining issues in border areas.”

The talks between both leaders focussed on resolving the dragging border row between India and China, particularly in Eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said that the two sides “agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end.” werites in his X.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties.”

Amidst a military standoff since May 2020, sparked by Chinese attempts to alter the status quo on the LAC, India and China have been engaged in discussions to achieve full disengagement and resolve issues along the Western sector of their border.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Aryal Addressed Trade, Investment And Employment Promotion Event In Oman
Jul 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Sudur Paschim, Koshi And Lumbini Provinces
Jul 05, 2024
Madhav Kumar Nepal Elected President Of Unified Samajwadi Party Unanimously
Jul 04, 2024
Another Tunnel Breakthrough In Fast Track At Lendanda
Jul 04, 2024
76736 Tourists Visited Nepal In June
Jul 04, 2024

More on International

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Formally Approves Belarus Membership By Agencies 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
The New York Times: Ally Says Biden 'Weighing' Presidential Candidacy By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Putin, Xi To Meet In Kazakhstan, Russia's Presidential Office Says By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
US Supreme Court Rules On Trump Immunity By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
France's Macron Faces Challenges From Far Right In Sunday's Election By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Japan, US, South Korea wrap up joint exercise By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Ambassador Aryal Addressed Trade, Investment And Employment Promotion Event In Oman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2024
National Consensus On Issues Of Nepal's International Borders: DPM Shrestha By Agencies Jul 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Sudur Paschim, Koshi And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2024
Madhav Kumar Nepal Elected President Of Unified Samajwadi Party Unanimously By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2024
Another Tunnel Breakthrough In Fast Track At Lendanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2024
76736 Tourists Visited Nepal In June By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75