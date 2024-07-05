‘Early Resolution Of Remaining Issues In Border Areas: India’s EAM S Jaishankar on India-China border Row

EAM Jaishankar discussed early resolution of remaining border issues with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Both foreign leaders discussed “early resolution of remaining issues in border areas.”

The talks between both leaders focussed on resolving the dragging border row between India and China, particularly in Eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said that the two sides “agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end.” werites in his X.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties.”

Amidst a military standoff since May 2020, sparked by Chinese attempts to alter the status quo on the LAC, India and China have been engaged in discussions to achieve full disengagement and resolve issues along the Western sector of their border.