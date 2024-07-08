Global IME Bank And NAS-IT Signed An Agreemen

Global IME Bank and NAS-IT Signed An Agreement to cooperate in the development of information technology sector. The agreement was signed by chief marketing officer Dilip Pokharel of Global IME Bank and treasurer of NAS-IT Abhaya Paudel.

Deputy CEO of Global IME Bank Suman Pokharel and Chairman of NAS-IT Rich Shrestha were present during the ceremony.

Nepal Association for Software and IT Services Companies (NAS IT) has announced Global IME Bank as a sustainable partner.

Through this partnership, Global IME Bank will have access to the latest products and software developed by NAS IT member companies. Bank's digital banking and IT teams will receive advice on technological advancements through NAS IT

NAS IT member companies will receive customized financial solutions and exclusive service from the bank. Global IME Bank has become the first sustainability partner to support NAS IT's unfunded sustainability fund.