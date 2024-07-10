FNCCI President Again By Direct Election, Chandra Dhakal Fulfill The Promise

The president of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce And Industry (FNCCI) will be elected through direct election from now on.

In the previous constitution, there was a provision that the senior vice-president of the federation would automatically become the president. After the working committee of the federation unanimously amended the law on Monday, the president of the federation will be elected through direct elections.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, president of the federation, informed that the constitution of the federation was unanimously passed by the working committee meeting on Monday and from now on, the president of Nepal Confederation of Industry and Commerce will be elected through elections.

He informed the chairman that various working groups and committees have been formed for the amendment of the constitution, but since they could not reach an agreement, the senior vice president will be elected as the chairman later.

Dhakal promised to directly elect the president by amending the constitution during the election. Dhakal said that this provision will help capable people to fight for the presidency directly.

It is said that this provision will be implemented after one more term after the current senior vice president becomes the president automatically. Accordingly, the current Senior Vice President Anjan Shrestha will automatically become the President. There will be a by-election for the chairman for the next term.

In the amended new constitution, two senior vice-presidents have been arranged, while there is currently one female vice-president, and one more female vice-president has also been arranged.

The federation has also informed that the revised constitution will be passed by the special general assembly of the federation by the end of next December.

After the entire working committee agreed on the proposal of President Chandra Prasad Dhakal, the decision was made on Monday to bring the system of directly elected president as an agenda in the general meeting to be held until next November.

"I had said that I would return to the directly elected president when I contested the election," said Dhakal, "There was confusion over the amendment of the constitution for a long time. An agreement could not be reached. This year, the entire working committee has supported. A historic decision has been made today.

Currently, there is a provision in the federation that the senior vice-president is directly elected and then automatically becomes the president in the next term. With this arrangement, even in the working committee, it seemed like there were two sides and the talented businessmen were on the sidelines. In the past, the system of directly elected president was removed so that there would be no competition for the president.

Later, a committee was formed by former president Chandiraj Dhakal and Kushkumar Joshi at different times to bring back the old system. After not leaving the hall, Chairman Dhakal himself moved forward.

It was said that I will face whatever happens in the general assembly. A consensus was reached in the working committee," he said. Now the senior vice president is Anjan Shrestha. He will automatically become the president.

After him, the senior vice president will be directly elected one more time. A time limit has been set so that after the person so elected becomes the president, he will be directly elected as the president in the Maha Sangh.

"It has been decided that the system of directly elected president will start after the term of the current senior vice-president and the next senior vice-president come to an end," said Dhakal.

The number of vice presidents and senior vice presidents will also increase. Currently, there is a senior vice president and three vice presidents. If the unanimous decision of the working committee is passed by the general meeting, FNCCI will have a directly elected president and two senior vice presidents. One person will be the senior vice president from district city and the other from objective and associate.

The number of vice presidents has also been increased. The working committee meeting has decided to add one woman vice-chairman to the existing one/one vice-chairman from district city, object and association seats.