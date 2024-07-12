Two Passenger Buses Carrying 65 Passengers Missing In Trisuli River In A Landslide

Two buses carrying passengers went missing in Trishuli river early this morning in the landslides at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road section in Chitwan district, officials confirmed. The buses were carrying 65 passengers, it is said.

Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indra Dev Yadav, confirmed that two vehicles fell off the river at 3:30 this morning.

According to Yadav, a bus of Ganapati Deluxe heading to Gaur of Rautahat from Kathmandu was carrying 41 persons and the next bus on its way to Kathmandu from Birgunj had 24 persons on board.

The Chief District Officer, who is on the site, said that the rescue workers have started working to clear the landslides.

Yadav said details of the accident are awaited. (RSS)

Photo courtesy: Armed Police Force Nepal