UML Chair Oli Stakes Claim For Prime Minister, Following Prachanda Lost Majority

July 13, 2024, 8:51 a.m.

As soon as President Ramchandra Paudel summoned HoR members for staking a claim for prime ministerial post in accordance with Article 76 (2) of the constitution, the major political parties in the House of Representatives (HoR), the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML, claimed the PM post for UML Chair KP Sharma Oli, reaching the President's Office on Friday night.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and UML Chair Oli on capacity of party leaders submitted signatures of a majority of HoR members for Oli's appointment as PM by the President, according to Oli's secretariat.

Some hours back, President Paudel had summoned the HoR members as per Article 76 (2) of constitution for staking claim for PM with the support of two or more political parties after the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda failed to secure trust vote in the HoR meeting. The President had given the deadline for it till 5:00 pm coming Sunday. (RSS)

