Nepali Students Are Safe In Dhaka

July 19, 2024, 6:43 p.m.

Nepali students are safe and continuous efforts are being made to make them more comfortable.

So far, with the support and coordination of the relevant universities, colleges and the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka, Nepali students are living in safe place.

In the context of recent developments in Bangladesh, the Government of Nepal is fully aware of ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nepali students studying there.

If any further assistance is required immediately, Nepali students and their parents and relatives can contact the following numbers of the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka at any time:

Yojana Bamjan, Second Secretary: +8801880691013 Rhea Chhetri: +8801745407958

