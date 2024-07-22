Laxmi Sunrise Capital will sell 5 billion rupees bonds issued by Global IME Bank

Global IME Bank Limited is going to issue bonds worth 5 billion rupees. Global IME Bank has appointed Laxmi Sunrise Capital as the sales manager for the bond sale.

The agreement regarding the appointment of sales manager was signed by Chief Executive Officer Ratnaraj Bajracharya on behalf of Global IME Bank and Chief Executive Officer Vijayalal Shrestha on behalf of Laxmi Sunrise Capital.

The bank is going to issue 'Global IME Bank Bond 2091/92' which will provide 8% annual interest. The bank is going to sell 5 million units of bonds at the rate of Rs 1,000 per share.

40 percent of the issued units, i.e. 2 million units equal to 2 billion, will be sold to the general public and the remaining 60 percent, i.e. 3 million units equal to 2 billion, will be sold from individuals. Interest will be paid semi-annually at the rate of 8 percent per annum on the 10-year bond.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector bank with branch network in 77 districts of the country.

The bank has more than 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing facilities for receiving remittances from different countries of the world.

The bank has been receiving remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong and other countries.