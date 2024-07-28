Global IME Bank Cardholders Will Get Up To 15% Discount In Radisson Hotel

July 28, 2024, 5:56 p.m.

Debit and credit card holders of Global IME Bank Limited will get up to 15 percent discount at Radisson Hotel in Kathmandu. The bank has said that there is an agreement with the hotel in this regard.

The agreement was signed by Global IME Bank Chief Marketing Officer Dilip Pokharel and Radisson Hotel Director Kedar Pandey.

As per the agreement, the bank's debit and credit cardholders will get up to 15 percent discount on services available at Radisson.

It is said that the customers of the bank will get the discount on the services available at the Radisson, such as food, pastry shop, and Tranquili Tea Spa, as well as the services that are available from the airport restaurants operated by the hotel.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the customers, the bank has informed that it is directly benefiting the customers by bringing such people in coordination with various organizations.

