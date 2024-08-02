Global IME Bank and Gulf Exchange Company Sign Agreement for Easier Money Transfers from Qatar to Nepal

Global IME Bank and Gulf Exchange Company Sign Agreement for Easier Money Transfers from Qatar to Nepal

Aug. 2, 2024, 11:12 a.m.

Global IME Bank Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Gulf Exchange Company W.L.L., based in Qatar, to facilitate seamless remittance services for Nepalese migrants residing in Qatar.

The agreement aims to provide an efficient and convenient channel for transferring money from Qatar to Nepal.

Under the agreement, Nepalese migrants can send remittances through any of the 17 branches of Gulf Exchange Company W.L.L. in Qatar.

Additionally, the remittances can also be sent using the Gulf Exchange Company W.L.L.'s Remittance App, making the process more accessible and user-friendly.

The remitted funds can be collected from all branches of Global IME Bank across Nepal. Furthermore, the partnership extends the reach of remittance services through the 50,000-plus agent network of IME Limited and GME Remit throughout the country. This wide network ensures that recipients, even in remote areas, can easily access the remitted funds.

Nepalese residing in Qatar also have the option to send remittances directly to their own or their family members' bank accounts in Nepal, offering greater convenience and security.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector bank in Nepal to establish a branch network in all 77 districts of the country. The bank operates over 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and three foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing comprehensive banking services to Nepali citizens, Global IME Bank offers extensive remittance services from various countries worldwide. The bank facilitates remittances from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and other countries, ensuring that the Nepalese diaspora can easily support their families back home.

This new agreement with Gulf Exchange Company W.L.L. marks a significant step in enhancing the remittance services for Nepalese migrants in Qatar, providing them with reliable, efficient, and accessible options for sending money to Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Partners with Cimex Inc. to Offer Financing for all Models of BYD Electric Vehicle
Aug 02, 2024
Ghantakarna Or Gathemangal Festival 2024: Myth And Stories
Aug 02, 2024
Rs.13.31 Billion Revenue Collected From Tatopani Customs
Aug 02, 2024
Trump Criticized For Saying Harris 'Happened To Turn Black'
Aug 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province, Koshi, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province
Aug 02, 2024

More on Economy

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Partners with Cimex Inc. to Offer Financing for all Models of BYD Electric Vehicle By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Rs.13.31 Billion Revenue Collected From Tatopani Customs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
Rahughat Hydropower Project: 'Break Through' Of Main Tunnel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
NEA Launches Tree Plantation In NEA’s Offices Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
NEPAL: Net Exporter Of Electricity By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 6 hours ago
Global IME Bank Cardholders Will Get Up To 15% Discount In Radisson Hotel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Ghantakarna Or Gathemangal Festival 2024: Myth And Stories By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2024
Hezbollah Leader: Battle Against Israel Enters New Phase By Agencies Aug 02, 2024
Trump Criticized For Saying Harris 'Happened To Turn Black' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province, Koshi, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2024
2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendation To KAMIMURA Yoshiharu Of Tribhuvan University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Nepal’s Marathon Runner Mina Shrestha Will Run On Last Day Of Game By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75