Global IME Bank and Gulf Exchange Company Sign Agreement for Easier Money Transfers from Qatar to Nepal

Global IME Bank Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Gulf Exchange Company W.L.L., based in Qatar, to facilitate seamless remittance services for Nepalese migrants residing in Qatar.

The agreement aims to provide an efficient and convenient channel for transferring money from Qatar to Nepal.

Under the agreement, Nepalese migrants can send remittances through any of the 17 branches of Gulf Exchange Company W.L.L. in Qatar.

Additionally, the remittances can also be sent using the Gulf Exchange Company W.L.L.'s Remittance App, making the process more accessible and user-friendly.

The remitted funds can be collected from all branches of Global IME Bank across Nepal. Furthermore, the partnership extends the reach of remittance services through the 50,000-plus agent network of IME Limited and GME Remit throughout the country. This wide network ensures that recipients, even in remote areas, can easily access the remitted funds.

Nepalese residing in Qatar also have the option to send remittances directly to their own or their family members' bank accounts in Nepal, offering greater convenience and security.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector bank in Nepal to establish a branch network in all 77 districts of the country. The bank operates over 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and three foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing comprehensive banking services to Nepali citizens, Global IME Bank offers extensive remittance services from various countries worldwide. The bank facilitates remittances from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and other countries, ensuring that the Nepalese diaspora can easily support their families back home.

This new agreement with Gulf Exchange Company W.L.L. marks a significant step in enhancing the remittance services for Nepalese migrants in Qatar, providing them with reliable, efficient, and accessible options for sending money to Nepal.