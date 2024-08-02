Rs.13.31 Billion Revenue Collected From Tatopani Customs

Aug. 2, 2024, 9:45 a.m.

About Rs. 13.31 billion in revenue has been collected from the Tatopani customs at the Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchok district in the last Fiscal Year 2023/24.

Dayanidhi KC, Chief of the Customs Office, informed that the collection was about Rs. 5 billion, 58 per cent, above the annual target of Rs. 8.42 billion.

With the increase in imports, especially of electric vehicles, machinery and other goods, from China, there has been an increase in revenue collection.

Ready-made goods including shoes and clothes, apples, oranges, fruits, vegetables, organic food, electric vehicles, and electronic goods are imported from China via the Tatopani border crossing.

Lately, 20 to 30 containers have started bringing goods to Nepal in every day. For the current Fiscal Year 2024/25, the government has set a target of Rs. 21.73 billion revenue collection for the Tatopani Customs Office. Nepal imported a large number of electric vehicles from China last year which resulted in higher revenue mobilisation.

Senior Vice-President of Sindhupalchwok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Umesh Pradhan, said that since China gave priority to the Tatopani border, trade between the two countries has increased significantly.

Import and export are being facilitated in both countries through Tatopani border, he said.

