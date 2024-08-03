IPPAN Urges PM Oli To Develop Energy As Basis Of Prosperity

Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal (IPPAN) has urged Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to incorporate issues of private sector in laws and policy, taking the energy sector as the base of country's prosperity. A delegation led by IPPAN President Ganesh Karki reached the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar today and urged the Prime Minister to pass the Electricity Bill, 2080, which is under consideration at the Parliament, incorporating the matters of private sector.

The delegation complained that the provision proposed in the bill would close the door of private sector as well as around 30,000 MW capacity projects would be automatically cancelled.

The IPPAN also asked to open the power purchase agreement of 13,000 MW-capacity projects soon, which are in the pipeline.