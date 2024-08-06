Global IME Bank, IME and JALTAN Signed A Tripartite Agreement

A tripartite memorandum of understanding has been signed between Global IME Bank Limited, IME Limited and Japanese Language Teachers Association Nepal (JALTAN).

The MoU was signed by Suman Pokharel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Sushil Thapa, Chief Relationship Manager of IME Limited and Rajendra KC, President of JALTAN.

A tripartite agreement has been reached regarding providing easy educational loans to students who want to go to Japan for higher education.

According to the agreement, the bank will provide educational loans to students recommended by JALTAN for higher education in various universities in Japan.

Likewise, after going to Japan, students can easily send money from Japan to Nepal through IME.

