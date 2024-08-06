Global IME Bank, IME and JALTAN Signed A Tripartite Agreement

A tripartite agreement between Global IME Bank, IME and JALTAN, students going to Japan will easily get educational loans

Aug. 6, 2024, 8:20 p.m.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding has been signed between Global IME Bank Limited, IME Limited and Japanese Language Teachers Association Nepal (JALTAN).

The MoU was signed by Suman Pokharel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Sushil Thapa, Chief Relationship Manager of IME Limited and Rajendra KC, President of JALTAN.

A tripartite agreement has been reached regarding providing easy educational loans to students who want to go to Japan for higher education.

According to the agreement, the bank will provide educational loans to students recommended by JALTAN for higher education in various universities in Japan.

Likewise, after going to Japan, students can easily send money from Japan to Nepal through IME.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in every district of the country. The bank has more than 1,100 service centers including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

Global IME Bank is a bank that provides banking services for all, which is providing excellent services to its more than half a million customers through schemes with various services and facilities.

