Interim Government To Be Formed; Sheikh Hasina Has Resigned: Army Chief

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Monday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government will be formed to run the country.

“We had a nice discussion where we have decided that we will form an interim government,” he said in a speech after his meeting with the leaders of key political parties.

The army chief said through an interim government all activities of the country will be conducted. “Now we will go to the President to discuss it and form an interim government to run the country.”

He urged all to cooperate with him refraining from further vandalism, killings and clashes. “Please cooperate with me. Kindly, refrain from any more vandalism, killings and clashes.”

The army chief said he is quite sure that if they work together they can proceed towards something good.

“I am giving you word, we will ensure justice for all killings and injustice. Keep faith in the army and armed forces. I am taking all the responsibilities – safety of your life and properties. I am giving you a word, you will not be disappointed,” he said.

The army chief said all the demands will be met and peace and discipline will be restored in the country.

“Through clash and confrontation, we can achieve nothing,” he said, urging all to refrain from any destruction, anarchy and clashes.

“InshAllah, we will march towards a beautiful future together. Justice will be ensured for each death and injustice,” said the army chief.

Thanking those who came for discussion at his invitation, the army chief said, “I invited them. It is very nice of them that they have come. And we had a good discussion. I think this discussion will be fruitful.”“Have patience. Give us some time. Together, we will be able to solve all the problems,” he said.

He said much damage has been done, assets are damaged and people are dying. “Refrain from these and help me.”

Top leaders from BNP, Jatiya Party and others, including Dr Asif Nazrul were present at the meeting.

Asif Nazrul conveyed a message to the students and hoped that students will remain calm.

The army chief said if peace is restored, there is no need to impose curfew. He said the army will continue working for peace and discipline in the country.

He hoped that the situation would improve with his speech.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, JP leaders Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Anisul Islam Mahmud, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh leader Mamunul Haque, Dhaka University Law Department Prof Dr Asif Nazrul, Zonayed Saki of Ganosamhati Andolon, Khelafat Majlish’s Mufti Syed Md Faizul Karim, Bangladesh Jamat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, Hamidur Rahman Azad took part in the meeting held at the army headquarters.

Who Is Waker-Uz-Zaman, Army General To Take Bangladesh Charge

The 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Ganabhaban, the palatial residence of the Bangladeshi PM while protesters stormed its premises.

Shortly after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the country, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Chief of Army Staff, announced that he would form the interim government. With the world's cameras pointing at him, he stood in front of a podium stating, "I am taking full responsibility."

The 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Ganabhaban, the palatial residence of the Bangladeshi PM while protesters stormed its premises.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, donning his military fatigues and cap, spoke to the nation via state television. "We will form an interim government," he said, confirming the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. "The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed - it is time to stop the violence. I hope after my speech, the situation will improve."

But who is General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the man who will replace Sheikh Hasina as the new head of the state for Bangladesh?

A career infantry officer, he has dedicated nearly four decades to the service, including two tours as a UN peacekeeper. His tenure as Chief of Army Staff began in June, succeeding former General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. His extensive experience spans commanding an infantry battalion, an independent infantry brigade, and an infantry division. His staff appointments include roles at the Infantry Brigade, School of Infantry and Tactics, and Army Headquarters, among others.

Educated at the Bangladesh Military Academy and furthering his studies at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK, General Waker-Uz-Zaman holds advanced degrees in Defence Studies from both the National University of Bangladesh and King's College, University of London.

As the principal staff officer of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Armed Forces Division, General Waker-Uz-Zaman was deeply involved in national defence strategies and international peacekeeping affairs.

His accolades include the Army Medal of Glory (SGP) and the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for his pivotal role in modernizing the army.