The Price Of Petroleum Products Fell

The Price Of Petroleum Products Fell

Aug. 16, 2024, 8:44 a.m.

Nepal Oil Corporation has reduced the price of petroleum products. The meeting of the board of directors of the corporation held today has decided to reduce the price of petroleum products with effect from Friday.

The corporation has said that the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 5 per liter and the price of diesel and kerosene has been reduced by Rs 3 per litre.

According to the corporation, the price of petrol in the first class has remained at Rs 162 per litre, while it was Rs 167 per liter. Rs 164 per liter for the second class is Rs 169 and Rs 165 per liter for the third class is Rs 170 per liter.

Also, the price of diesel and kerosene for the first category has been fixed at Rs 152 while Rs 155.

In addition, the corporation said that Rs 154 for second category and Rs.155 for third category from Rs.157 and Rs.158.

The first category includes Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhganj, Bhalbari, Nepalganj, Dhangadhi and Birganj. Besides, Surkhet and Dang are placed in the second category and Pokhara, Kathmandu, Dipayal are placed in the third category.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

It Has Not Confirmed Solukhumbu-Thame Flood Caused By GLOF: CDO Pande
Aug 16, 2024
US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy call on PM Oli
Aug 16, 2024
Sewa Lamsall Recommendation To The Ambassador Of Belgium
Aug 16, 2024
132 kV Dhalkebar-Loharpatti Transmission Line Completed
Aug 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces
Aug 16, 2024

More on Economy

132 kV Dhalkebar-Loharpatti Transmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
NEPAL MONETARY POLICY 2024: Bullish In The Stock Market By A Correspondent 2 days, 3 hours ago
IME Leading The Charge In Formalizing Nepal’s Remittance: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Universe Nepal 2024: Embracing Greater Inclusivity with Top 25 Sash Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
NEA Generated 12 Billion Annually Reducing Electricity Leakage By Half In 8 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Political Stability Will Ensure Reforms In Economy: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

It Has Not Confirmed Solukhumbu-Thame Flood Caused By GLOF: CDO Pande By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2024
US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy call on PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2024
Sewa Lamsall Recommendation To The Ambassador Of Belgium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2024
EU’S ERASMUS SCHOLARSHIP: Opportunities For Nepali By A Correspondent Aug 16, 2024
Thai Court Orders Dismissal Of Prime Minister Srettha For Ethics Violation By Agencies Aug 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75