The Price Of Petroleum Products Fell

Nepal Oil Corporation has reduced the price of petroleum products. The meeting of the board of directors of the corporation held today has decided to reduce the price of petroleum products with effect from Friday.

The corporation has said that the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 5 per liter and the price of diesel and kerosene has been reduced by Rs 3 per litre.

According to the corporation, the price of petrol in the first class has remained at Rs 162 per litre, while it was Rs 167 per liter. Rs 164 per liter for the second class is Rs 169 and Rs 165 per liter for the third class is Rs 170 per liter.

Also, the price of diesel and kerosene for the first category has been fixed at Rs 152 while Rs 155.

In addition, the corporation said that Rs 154 for second category and Rs.155 for third category from Rs.157 and Rs.158.

The first category includes Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhganj, Bhalbari, Nepalganj, Dhangadhi and Birganj. Besides, Surkhet and Dang are placed in the second category and Pokhara, Kathmandu, Dipayal are placed in the third category.