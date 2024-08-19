India Permits Nepal To Export Additional 251 MW Electricity To India

As a good gesture towards Nepal, India has announced to import additional 251 MW of power from 12 hydropower projects in Nepal. With this, Nepal can export 1000 MW of electricity to India.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India announced in his X-wall, "I am happy to note that Nepal will be exporting nearly 1000 MW of electricity to India, a new milestone".

"Our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and unique people-to-people and cultural linkages are driving our relationship forward," writes Dr. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

Although Nepal has requested India for additional export of electricity, Indian has announced this decision before the bilateral meeting between the two countries in New Delhi.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising said that Nepal has exported over Rs.16 billion equivalent surplus electricity to India. After this, NEA's will not have to waste electricity through spillover.

According a press release issued by Embassy of India, India's Designated Authority for International Trade has approved an additional 251 MW of power from 12 hydropower projects in Nepal.

Nepal will export power to Bihar for the first time under a medium-term power purchase agreement. This brings the total approved capacity from 690 MW (from 16 projects) to 941 MW (from 28 projects).

Previously, 251 MW had been sanctioned, Nehru. With the sale of Rs. 16.93 billion worth of electricity, Nepal has become a net exporter of electricity and a net revenue earner. In October 2021, India for the first time approved the export of 39 MW of electricity from Nepal to India. In less than three years, this figure has increased more than 24 times.

Nepal has started exporting energy for the first time by selling on a day-ahead market of the Indian Energy Exchange. Since then, India has also provided access to the real-time market. The Nepal Electricity Authority has also entered into a medium term power purchase agreement with Discos of Haryana and Bihar.

India has also opened a provision for Indian buyers to count hydropower imports from Nepal as part of the Hydropower Purchase Obligation (HPO), which encourages buyers to purchase power from Nepal.

The long-term energy agreement between Nepal and India provides for the sale of up to 10,000 megawatts of electricity from Nepal to India over the next 10 years. This is the first year of the agreement and nearly 1,000 megawatts have been exported.

As a result, Nepal is on track to become the leading exporter of hydropower in the South Asian region. The agreement to sell 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh was scheduled to be signed on 13 Shravan 2081, but was postponed due to recent political developments in Bangladesh.