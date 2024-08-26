25% Discount On K-Lab For Global IME Bank Customers

Aug. 26, 2024, 8:56 a.m.

An agreement has been reached to provide a 25 percent discount on lab related services at Crown Laboratory and Referral Center (K-Lab) to debit and credit card holders and mobile banking users of Global IME Bank Limited.

The agreement was signed by Rupendra Wagle, Head of Bagmati Province of Global IME Bank and Kanti Thapa, Administrative Director of Crown Laboratory and Referral Center.

According to the agreement, the bank's customers will get 25 percent discount when using the bank's debit and credit card and mobile banking for the payment of lab-related services available at Crown Laboratory and Referral Center (K-Lab), Naxal and Buddh.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the customers, the bank has been coordinating with various organizations and bringing such schemes to directly benefit the customers.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country. The bank has been providing services from more than 1,100 service centers including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 277 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

The bank has been bringing in remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong and other countries and making a significant contribution to the economy of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

