Global IME Signs Agreement With MAW Vriddhi Autocorp & Vriddhi Motors For EV Loan

Global IME Bank and MAW Vriddhi Autocorp and Vriddhi Motors inked a loan agreement for electric vehicle.
According to a press release of Global IME Bank today, the agreement is signed by the Head of Small, Retail and Agriculture Credit Department, Narahari Silwal and Group Director of Vriddhi Autocorp Motors & Vriddhi Motors Gopal Kumar Agrawal.
The bank has been providing concessional loan for electric vehicle with the motive of promoting green financing.
