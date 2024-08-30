The role of anticipatory action in humanitarian preparedness: A focus on Nepal

Preparedness is critical to mitigating the impact of natural disasters, especially in regions prone to frequent and severe events such as floods. In Nepal, with its diverse topography and vulnerability to monsoon-induced flooding, anticipatory action is increasingly important. These involve planning and preparation before a disaster strikes, with the aim of reducing damage and speeding up recovery. One notable anticipatory action is the preemptive distribution of cash based on forecasts, but this is only one component of a broader strategy. The role of anticipatory action goes beyond the distribution of cash to include a range of measures designed to protect communities from impending disasters.

The concept of anticipatory action

Anticipatory actions are proactive measures taken in advance of a disaster to minimize its impact. They are based on forecasts and early warning systems, such as the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) in Nepal, which provides weather forecasts and flood warnings. The idea is to prepare and respond in advance, rather than waiting for a disaster to strike and then reacting.

Cash Distribution as an Anticipatory Action

One approach to anticipatory action is pre-emptive cash distribution. This strategy involves providing financial resources to vulnerable communities before a disaster strikes, allowing individuals and families to purchase essential items and take precautionary measures. In the context of Nepal, this can be particularly beneficial given the frequent flooding during the monsoon season.

The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) approach is often used to determine the amount of cash needed to meet basic needs. By using the MEB, humanitarian actors can ensure that the amount of cash distributed is sufficient to meet the basic needs of the affected population. However, despite the clear benefits, government agencies, such as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) in Nepal, are often reluctant to implement this strategy.

Broader anticipatory measures beyond cash distributions

While cash distribution is an important component, it is not the only anticipatory action. A comprehensive anticipatory action plan includes several other measures.

Communicate safety information: Informing communities of imminent threats and advising them to move to safer locations is critical. Effective communication can prevent casualties and ensure that people are prepared to act quickly in response to an impending disaster.

Pre-position supplies: Ensuring that essential items such as food, clean water, and medical supplies are stored in strategic locations before a disaster strikes can facilitate a faster response. This reduces the time it takes to distribute aid during an emergency, which can be critical to saving lives and minimizing suffering.

Gathering firewood and other resources: In preparation for potential disruptions caused by a disaster, communities may need to stockpile resources such as firewood. This will ensure that they can maintain basic living conditions even if access to these resources is cut off.

Resource mapping: Identifying and mapping life-saving materials and equipment within communities is another important anticipatory action. This includes locating items such as boats, first aid kits, and emergency shelters. Knowing where these resources are available can streamline response efforts and ensure that they are used effectively during a disaster.

The current situation in Nepal

In Nepal, humanitarian actors have advocated for greater flexibility in cash distribution based on the DHM's 3-day rain and flood forecasts. The rationale behind this request is to allow for pre-emptive cash transfers that enable communities to prepare for floods by purchasing necessary items and taking precautionary measures. This proactive approach aims to reduce the need for emergency assistance after a disaster strikes and help communities recover more quickly.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has been reluctant to implement such measures. This reluctance is partly due to past conflict situations and concerns about the potential misuse of funds and problems in identifying potential beneficiaries. The MoHA's concerns reflect a broader challenge in integrating anticipatory measures into disaster management strategies - balancing the need for proactive measures with the risks of mismanagement and misuse.

Overcoming challenges and moving forward

Several steps can be taken to address the challenges associated with anticipatory action:

Strengthen coordination: Improved coordination between humanitarian actors, government agencies and local communities is essential. This can help ensure that anticipatory action is implemented effectively and that any concerns or objections are jointly addressed.

Increasing transparency: Clear guidelines and monitoring mechanisms can reduce concerns about misuse. Transparent cash distribution and resource allocation processes can build trust and ensure that resources are used for their intended purpose.

Building capacity: Training and capacity-building initiatives can help both government agencies and communities better understand and implement preparedness measures. This can increase the effectiveness of preparedness efforts and foster a culture of proactive disaster management.

Conclusion.

Pre-emptive measures play a critical role in disaster preparedness and response, particularly in flood-prone areas such as Nepal. While pre-emptive cash distribution based on forecasts is a valuable tool, it is only one part of a broader strategy that includes communication, pre-positioning of resources, and mapping. Addressing the challenges and barriers to implementing these interventions requires coordinated efforts, transparency, and capacity building. By taking a comprehensive approach to anticipatory action, Nepal can increase its resilience to natural disasters and protect vulnerable communities from the impacts of floods and other hazards.

Bimal Khatiwada, Technical Coordinator-Disaster Risk reduction and Resilience, Oxfam in Nepal, Lalitpur