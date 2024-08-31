Prabal Adhikari appointed as senior energy expert in Ministry Of Energy

The Government of Nepal (Council of Ministers) has appointed Prabal Adhikari, the outgoing Deputy Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, as a senior energy expert in the Ministry of Energy.

Yesterday's meeting of the Council of Ministers has appointed the Energy Officer as a special category expert.

Energy Minister Deepak Khadka welcomed the officer to the ministry by giving him a letter of appointment today in the presence of Energy Secretary, Joint Secretary and other officials.

The officer told the water concern that he has taken charge from today.

The official, who worked in the country's electricity sector for three decades, retired as the 12th level deputy executive director of the authority last December.

An expert in energy, bilateral and multilateral energy strategies, cross-border electricity trade, the officer is considered as a resource person in the country's energy-related matters. He had successfully performed the responsibility of the departmental head of the Electricity Trade Department of the Authority for almost a decade.

The electrical engineering officer is also a writer, writer and poet. During the corona period, his poem 'Katroma Goji Noi' was famous.

Officials who are devoted to writing, reading, studying and researching, are especially good at formulating strategies about not only Nepal but also the global status of the energy sector, strategic values and steps Nepal should take.

In particular, the official has been playing a leading role in the negotiations and meetings with India regarding Nepal-India energy trade, construction of cross-border internal electricity transmission infrastructure.