Bronze Medalist Palesha Receives Grand Welcome At Airport

Sept. 4, 2024, 12:12 p.m.

A bronze medal winner Palesha Goverdhan in the '2024 Paris Paralympics’ has received a grand welcome from the high officials of the National Sports Council, supporters of Palesha, sports enthusiasts, at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Palesha defeated Serbia’s Marija Micev 15-8 in the final to clinch the first-ever medal of Nepal at the Paralympics.

