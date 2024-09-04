Bronze Medalist Palesha Receives Grand Welcome At Airport

A bronze medal winner Palesha Goverdhan in the '2024 Paris Paralympics’ has received a grand welcome from the high officials of the National Sports Council, supporters of Palesha, sports enthusiasts, at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Palesha defeated Serbia’s Marija Micev 15-8 in the final to clinch the first-ever medal of Nepal at the Paralympics.
