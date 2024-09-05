inDrive Organizes Merchandise Distribution and Training Sessions for Driver Partners’ and their Children

Sept. 5, 2024, 9:36 a.m.

inDrive, global mobility and urban services platform, is excited to announce a special initiative dedicated to the families of its driver partners in Kathmandu. This initiative is focused on engaging and supporting the children of inDrive's driver partners by providing them with valuable training and essential merchandise.

As part of the event, inDrive distributed exclusive merchandise, including shoes and t-shirts to their driver partners and their children. These items symbolize the company’s commitment to supporting the well-being of its community.

In addition to the merchandise giveaway, a comprehensive training session has been organized for the children. The session is designed to empower and inspire young minds, offering them insights and skills that will benefit them in their educational and personal growth.

inDrive is also organizing a giveaway for their driver partners in Kathmandu. The inDrive driver’s children who are participating in YourPace training will get a chance to win a brand-new tablet by inDrive. Additionally, two electric vehicles (EV) will be gifted to the inDrive driver partner, recognizing their dedication and hard work.

"We believe inDrive's success is rooted in the strength and commitment of our driver community. This initiative is a small way of giving back, not only to the drivers but also to their families," said Ms. Anna Fedorchuk, Head of Sports of inDrive. "We hope this will brings joy and positive impact to our extended inDrive family."

