Government Deide To File Review Petition To Vacate Riverbank verdict

Sept. 10, 2024, 8:24 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government will soon seek a vacate over the Supreme Court's decision which prohibits the construction of structures up to 20 metres from the riverbanks in Kathmandu.

A team from the Valley Road Expansion Victim Struggle Committee and River Standard Concern Group coordinator Suman Sayami submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister at his residence in Baluwatar on Monday, requesting a review of the SC’s order. In response, Prime Minister Oli said that the government was ready to address the issues of local people and stakeholders.

He said, “We respect the decisions of the honourable court. For various reasons, some decisions may be flawed. Reviewing is the legal remedy to correct such verdicts. I believe the court will understand the people's grievances and justice will be delivered.”

Following the court’s decision, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City had issued a notice on August 8, prohibiting the construction of structures up to an additional 20 metres from Bagmati and Bishnumati rivers and its tributaries.

Prime Minister Oli said, “Nepali culture is one of unity and friendship. Various elements may attempt to disrupt our civilization and culture. We must strengthen our national unity and existence. Some groundless individuals may threaten the spirit of national unity. We all need to be vigilant about this.”

During the meeting, the Struggle Committee requested a review of the decision and urged that the metropolis’s notice not be implemented, arguing that enforcing the decision would displace thousands of people and jeopardize property security.

Earlier, on the day, UML Department of Urban Development submitted a 9-point memorandum to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh, expressing concerns that implementing the 20-metre standard along riverbanks would impact more than 600,000 individuals.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Singh has said that he is focussed on creating new laws necessary for urban development. He pointed out that despite changes in time, old laws still remain in effect and were now ineffective, hence he was committed to creating laws that were suitable for the current era.

He said, “The times have changed. The old laws from previous eras no longer serve their purpose. I have emphasised on the creation of new laws to accelerate development work. Although there is work being done to draft new laws, they have not yet been implemented. I am particularly focussed on bringing these laws to the Cabinet and Parliament.”

He said that despite infrastructure development in villages, people were still inclined to move to the city. He noted that with the current coalition government of Congress and UML, he was committed to working with all parties to advance urban development.

He assured of studying the suggestions provided by the department.

Sher Bahadur Tamang, head of the UML Department of Urban Development, said that the SC’s order would displace 600,000 citizens. He urged that legal measures be taken to review the standards for riverbanks without displacing citizens, while also maintaining environmental balance. Additionally, the Kathmandu Valley Mayors’ Forum also requested a review of the SC’s decision. A meeting of the Forum held on Sunday concluded that adding 20 metres to the current standards would negatively impact many ordinary citizens.

