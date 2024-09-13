North Korea's Kim Visits Uranium Enrichment Site, Orders More Nuclear Weapons

North Korea's Kim Visits Uranium Enrichment Site, Orders More Nuclear Weapons

Sept. 13, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

North Korea says its leader Kim Jong Un has inspected nuclear weapon-related sites, including a uranium enrichment facility, and instructed officials to boost the production of nuclear weapons.

Friday's edition of the Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers' Party newspaper, carried reports on Kim's visits to the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the production base of weapons-grade nuclear materials.

This is the first time North Korea has reported on the leader's inspection of a uranium enrichment site.

The paper said Kim instructed officials to increase the number of centrifuges and push forward plans to introduce a new type of centrifuge. It said Kim stressed the need to further strengthen the foundation for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials.

A photo showed Kim inspecting the enrichment facility.

North Korea apparently intends to stress before the US presidential election in November that it plans to further advance its nuclear development.

North Korea also announced on Friday that it has developed a new type of 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher, and conducted test-firing that was observed by Kim.

This appears to be a reference to the multiple short-range ballistic missiles that the North fired on Thursday.

North Korea reportedly calls these missiles "super-large rockets."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Nepal Photo Exhibition, Cultural Event
Sep 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province
Sep 13, 2024
Global IME Bank Awarded “Euromoney Awards For Excellence 2024” In Two Categories
Sep 12, 2024
Nepal Hosts Second International Conference on Resilient and Inclusive Social Protection
Sep 12, 2024
Japan Provides Grant For Reconstruction Of Classrooms for Bheri Tribeni Secondary School in Jajarkot District
Sep 12, 2024

More on International

SpaceX: First commercial spacewalk complete By Agencies 11 hours, 36 minutes ago
South Korea Military: North Fired Multiple Short-range Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
US Commemorates Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Trump-Harris Presidential Debate Clashes On Abortion, Immigration, Economy By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Reaffirms Stance On Increasing Nuclear Weapons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Typhoon Yagi kills 82 people in Vietnam, Philippines, China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

POLITCS: Do Or Die By Keshab Poudel Sep 13, 2024
An Inclusive Action In The Discourse Of Environmental Justice By Yuvraj Lama Sep 13, 2024
Embracing The Digital Future: The Urgent Need For E-Libraries In Nepal By Pushparaj Subedi Sep 13, 2024
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICITY TRADE A Thriving Venture By A Correspondent Sep 13, 2024
KOICA Nepal Photo Exhibition, Cultural Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75