NEA’s National Grid Connected Susta Rural Municipality, Nawalparasi West

The electricity of the national transmission line has reached Susta Rural Municipality-5 of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West).

The Nepal Electricity Authority has constructed a 5-km-long 11 kV line from Sakardinayi located in Susta Rural Municipality-5 and supplied the electricity of the national grid to Susta settlement across the Narayani River.

By fully complying with the load management and electrical safety standards of the 1,571m long suspension bridge built over the Narayani River, 11 kV lines were constructed along right and left and electricity was supplied to Susta settlement, according to the NEA.

With the expansion of the 11 kV line by the Authority, Susta settlement, which is surrounded by the Narayani River on three sides and borders with India on one side, has been connected to the national grid.

With the construction of a suspension bridge over the Narayani River to connect the settlement, the extension of the power line has also become possible, said the NEA.

The electricity was being supplied to Susta settlement

from the 100 KW solar energy installed in partnership with the Rural Municipality, Lumbini Provincial government and Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC).

Due to the lack of regular maintenance of the solar power plant, the electricity supply was not reliable.

Two distribution transformers of 100 KVA capacity have been placed for power supply in Susta settlement.

According to the NEA, the connection and testing of power lines and transformers have been completed.

“Now electricity supply will be started from there to the consumers' homes. There are about 350 households in Susta settlement,” said the NEA.

Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising said that the power of the national grid was supplied to Susta in the last journey of complete electrification under the campaign to make bright Nepal.

"Even though solar power was being supplied to Susta, it was not reliable and of good quality, there was a demand for electrification from the locals. Reaching the national grid to Susta settlement, which is bordered with India, is also important from the point of view of nationalism," he said.

"Kimathanka of Sankhuwasabha which is connected to the border with China, and the settlements on the north and south borders that do not have electricity are also being electrified soon,” said Ghising.

The electrification work of Susta with an estimated cost of Rs. 13.3 million was started in the fiscal year 2022/23.

As it was not possible to install the pole in the river, we had to wait until the construction of the suspension bridge was completed to extend the lines, he said.

The Authority is working with full preparation to implement the announcement of the government of Nepal to provide reliable and quality electricity service to the homes of all Nepalis within the current fiscal year.

At present, the electrification status is 99 per cent.

The Authority is looking for houses that do not have access to electricity and electrifying poor settlements.