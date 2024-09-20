FNCCI’s Activism Has Awakened Hope In The Economy: President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that due to the federation's activeness and continuous commitment, positive hope has been awakened in the country's economy.

Addressing the 45th annual general meeting of the Lalitpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry today in Lalitpur, he said, "After the covid epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, like other countries in the world, Nepal's economy was worried about what will happen."

At that time, Sri Lankan air was also introduced here. About one and a half years after we came to the leadership, we worked in such a way that now there is hope. There are signs of economic recovery."

Chairman Dhakal claimed that the federation itself has started work in collaboration with the government to alleviate the frustration of the common people, put pressure on the government by starting reform works to prevent the economy from deteriorating further and to restore the previous situation after the covid, and as a result of that, positive results are now being seen.

He also said that the latest investment conference held by the Nepal government is different from the previous ones because of the federation.

He said - "Earlier, the investment as promised by the donor did not come. This time we searched for the reason why it did not come. Some of the laws were seen as obstacles and we took initiatives to amend them.

We also put pressure on the government. A working group was formed with our participation and eight laws were amended before the investment conference. We think that now it will be easier for the donor to bring the investment as per the commitment."

He said that it is positive that Nepal's political parties have a consensus on economic issues during the amendment of these laws.

He said - "Earlier, we have repeatedly asked the parties to agree on economic issues, that is, the country's economy." Therefore, I think that on the morning of the investment conference, even when eight laws were brought through the ordinance, all parties agreed, and everyone welcomed them.

We have seen that opposition parties protested even when an ordinance was issued earlier. Thus, due to the activism and advocacy of the Federation, all the powers of the country have gradually come to the same issue and the investment environment is also gradually improving.

At present, while visiting the district, President Dhakal said that the country should not only look for foreign investment, but also the capital that is scattered within the country can be consolidated and invested in big investments.

He also informed that Nepal Development Public Limited Company of 10 billion has been established with the participation of all the private sector in order to collect such capital and invest it in national level.

He said that through this company, even those who do not have enough capital to work can use it as equity and an environment can be created through this company where the funds scattered all over the country can be united and invested.

Presenting an example of the federation's work in the past one and a half years to create an investment environment in the country and to improve the declining economy, Chairman Dhakal urged everyone to invest and benefit from this time as it is a good time for investment.