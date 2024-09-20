Nepali Embassy In Tokyo Hosted A Reception On Nepal’s National Day

Sept. 20, 2024, 4:40 p.m.

Embassy of Nepal in Tokyo hosted a Special Ceremony on the occasion of the National Day of Nepal in Tokyo.

Sharat Singh Bhandari, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security of the Government of Nepal attended the program as the Chief Guest.

WhatsApp Image 2024-09-20 at 16.42.26 (4).jpeg

Parliamentary-Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Member of the National Diet, Ambassadors and the heads of diplomatic missions, high-ranking officials of the Government of Japan, Mayors of various cities of Japan, representatives from the Japanese business community and the Nepali community were present in the ceremony.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Dr. Durga Bahadur Subedi extended respectful greetings to Their Imperial Majesties, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and to the friendly Government and people of Japan.

He also extended best wishes to the Nepali community residing in Japan and expressed his belief that the National Day would inspire all Nepali people to work unitedly for socioeconomic development and prosperity of Nepal.

Dr. Subedi highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Nepal and Japan, and stated that the Nepal-Japan bilateral relationship was charactetized by friendship, goodwill, cooperation, mutual understanding and respect for each other's national interests and aspirations. Mentioning that Japan is regarded as a trusted development partner and reliable friend of Nepal, Ambassador Dr. Subedi further stated that trade, tourism, education, labour and culture remained the key dimension of Nepal-Japan relations.

The Embassy of Nepal and Japan Association for the Employment of Foreign Nationals jointly organaed Japan-Nepal Employment Conference in Tokyo.

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security of Nepal, Sharat Singh Bhandari inaugurated and addressed the conference as the Chief Guest. General Secretary of Japan-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship league and member of the House of Councilors of the national Diet of Japan Yosuke Tsuruho and Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Dr. Durga Bahadur Subedi addressed the conference as the guests of honour. A panel discussion on the prospects of Nepali workforce in Japan was held.

