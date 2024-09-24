Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase Limited Signs IPO Agreement with NMB Capital

Sept. 24, 2024, 8:34 a.m.

Shekhar Golchha, Chairman of Hulas Finserv and Deepesh Kumar Vaidya, CEO of NMB Capital, signed an agreement to issue the IPO of Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase Limited

Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase Limited is the one of the top hire purchase companies that has been licensed by Nepal Rastra Bank.

Dedicated to bridging the gap between dreams and reality through accessible and flexible hire purchase solutions, Hulas Finserv is pleased to announce its partnership with NMB Capital Limited, a leading merchant bank in Nepal, for the public issuance of 2,075,000 units shares. The company is preparing to launch its Initial Public Offerings (IPO) of ordinary shares soon and has engaged NMB Capital as its issue manager to facilitate this process.

Shekhar Golchha, Chairman of Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase Limited, expressed, "We are thrilled to announce that Hulas Finserv is gearing up for the IPO of its ordinary shares and we are pleased to partner with NMB Capital as our trusted Issue Manager. Their expertise and insights will be invaluable as we embark on this exciting journey towards our IPO. This partnership highlights our commitment to creating value for our stakeholders."

“NMB Capital is honored to be chosen as the Issue Manager for Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase’s IPO,” said by Deepesh Kumar Vaidya, CEO of NMB Capital Limited. “Our team is committed to leveraging our industry knowledge and strategic insights to ensure a smooth and successful public offering for Hulas Finserv.”

