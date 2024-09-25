Nepal’s Economy Is Showing Early Sings Of Recovery: IMF

Nepal’s Economy Is Showing Early Sings Of Recovery: IMF

Sept. 25, 2024, 6:44 a.m.

Nepal’s economy is showing early signs of recovery, said an official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issuing a statement at the conclusion of a staff visit to Nepal.

An IMF staff team, led by Ms. Sarwat Jahan, conducted a staff visit to Kathmandu during September 11-22, 2024, to discuss recent macroeconomic developments and the implementation of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF)-supported programme.

According to Jahan, incoming high-frequency data shows import growth is entering into positive territory, tax collections are improving, and public investment is picking up. She said credit growth is recovering while remaining appropriately below nominal GDP growth while inflation continued to decelerate to around 3.6 percent by mid-July, partially reflecting favorable commodity prices and weak demand. International reserves continued to rise, underpinned by robust remittances, recovering tourism, and still subdued imports.

“Accelerating the reform momentum is critical to put the economy on a path towards sustainable, strong, and inclusive economic growth. This will require enhancing public investment execution, further strengthening of domestic revenue mobilization, and prompt disbursement of Child Grants," she said, adding that as banks deal with elevated non-performing loans and capital constraints, continued vigilance is necessary, including by continuing to strengthen regulation and completing the loan portfolio review of the largest 10 banks.

Addressing vulnerabilities among the savings and credit cooperatives remains a priority. The recent amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act are a welcome step. Amending the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Act, completion of NRB’s external audit and increasing public enterprise’s transparency will enhance governance and accountability. The Investment Facilitation Act will bolster Nepal’s investment climate.

The IMF official said authorities’ ongoing efforts in meeting key commitments under the Fund-supported programme, with the support of IMF’s technical assistance, are welcome. Performance under the program will be formally assessed in the context of the fifth review of the programme.

“The IMF team held meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Bishnu Prasad Paudel, the Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari, the National Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Dr. Shiva Raj Adhikari, and other senior government and central bank officials.

The IMF team also met with representatives from the private sector and development partners. Ms. Duttagupta, Deputy Director in the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, attended key meetings reports RSS.

“The IMF team is grateful to the Nepali authorities for their warm hospitality and for constructive discussions.”

Agencies

World Leaders Gather For United Nations General Assembly
Sep 25, 2024
PM Oli Calls Nepali Youths Living Abroad To Return Home
Sep 24, 2024
Kishida Protests Airspace Violations
Sep 24, 2024
Israeli Forces Strike Hezbollah Targets
Sep 24, 2024
Kishida calls for concrete actions to reform UN Security Council
Sep 23, 2024

More on Economy

Hulas Finserv Hire Purchase Limited Signs IPO Agreement with NMB Capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
President Dhakal's address at the Asian Trade Promotion Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
MIDDLE BHOTEKOSHI: Final Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
RAHUGHAT HYDROPOWER PROJECT Nepal-India Hydropower Collaboration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
10 Percent Discount At Big Mart For Global IME Bank Debit And Credit Card Holders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 18 hours ago
FNCCI’s Activism Has Awakened Hope In The Economy: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Evaluating Disaster & Climate Risk Reduction in the Pacific:Key Impacts, Challenges, and Future Pathways By Dr. Dhruba Gautam and Kiye Mwakawago Sep 25, 2024
JAPANESE ENVOY KIKUTA YUTAKA: Charismatic Diplomat By Keshab Poudel Sep 25, 2024
Bhairahawa, Pokhara Int'l Airports Will Be Operational Soon: Minister Pandey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2024
World Leaders Gather For United Nations General Assembly By Agencies Sep 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy And Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2024
We Are Eagerly Waiting To See Bipin Joshi's Safe Release: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75