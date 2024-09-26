PM Oli Calls For Integrated Mountain To Sea Initiative

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for adoption of an integrated approach, a ‘Mountain to Sea’ initiative in our climate actions, recognizing the inherent connections between this ecosystem.

"Their coverage should span from Everest to the Indian Ocean, from the Pamirs to the Pacific, and from the Andes to the Atlantic Ocean, recognizing environmental and ecological inter-linkages."

In his statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting of the 79th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on the theme "Addressing the Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise" earlier today, Prime Minister Oli said we must take bold, decisive actions to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C. "This is not just a number—it is the threshold for survival."

Even 1.5°C is too hot for the Himalayas, as ICIMOD states, because the elevation dependent warming will amplify its impacts equal to a 2 degree-increase. The Himalayas and other high mountains are natural refrigerators and recharge system, cooling all the air blowing through them and recharging the river systems downstream.

Calling for collective global effort to tackle rising sea levels, to build resilience in our nations, and to adapt to the changes, he said hand-in-hand, we must control release of pollutants that generate acidic clouds and other effects as the pristine glaciers are turning into the depository of various contaminants. "Most importantly, we must deliver climate justice. Wealthy nations must lead from the front to support vulnerable countries."

Prime Minister Oli also called upon the UN General Assembly to convene a high-level meeting next year, dedicated to addressing the existential threats posed by climate change to both mountain nations and island states.

As global warming threatens the ecosystem between mountains and seas, mountain nations like Nepal and the coastal nations including the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) will turn into its conjoined victims, he said, "For the SIDS and other coastal nations there is a direct threat to their existence as by 2100 the coastal regions are likely to submerge with nearly two and a half meters in seawater."

Representing the nation of Mt. Everest and the mighty Himalayas, also known as the ‘Third Pole’, I propose to start our deliberations keeping in mind a long connecting chain—the melting of ice and glaciers in mountains and polar regions that ultimately results into sea level rise (SLR).

"Our actions to prevent the SLR are integral to what we do to stop alarming loss of ice and snow from the mountains, to stop avalanches and glacial lake outbursts", he added.

A set of dry but dreadful figures illustrate the ecosystem from mountain to sea, which includes the contribution of glacier melt to the sea level rise, the amount of ice Nepal lost in just over three decades and the estimated loss of the Himalayan glaciers by 2100 A. D. under the current level of emissions.

For the billions dependent on snow-and ice-fed rivers, this will mean the drying of their lifeblood, and ultimately decimation of river-based civilizations, Oli said, "Because when two-thirds of the Himalayan glaciers are gone, Asia’s at least 10 river systems will also dry."

During his statement, Prime Minister Oli also urged to stop reckless burning of fossil fuel in the name of development to save our planet for future generations to come. (RSS)