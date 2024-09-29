Israeli NGO ‘Heroes For Life’ Volunteers In Kathmandu Valley Schools

Israeli NGO ‘Heroes For Life’ Volunteers In Kathmandu Valley Schools

Sept. 29, 2024, 10:31 a.m.

A delegation of 38 volunteers from the Israeli NGO- “Heroes for Life”, completed a two-week mission from 13 to 26 Sept in five different schools across the Kathmandu valley. Their efforts focused on improving both educational environment and infrastructure (school renovation projects) at these schools. Each year, Heroes for Life returns to the same schools with different volunteers, bringing fresh perspectives and renewed energy to the initiative, while maintaining continuity in their work and ensuring a lasting impact.

Photo 02(1).jpg

This collaborative effort not only addresses educational goals but also fosters people-to-people connection between Nepalis and Israelis. The enduring friendship between Nepal and Israel has been showcased once again through “Heroes for Life.”

In recognition of their contribution, a reception was held at the Ambassador’s residence on 23 September. Ambassador Goder expressed pride in the openhearted approach of the volunteers, schools and collaborating organizations that helped facilitate this process.

Photo 03(1).jpg

Note: Heroes for Life operates in 18 countries around the world and started volunteering in Nepal since 2017. The organization harnesses the commitment of Israeli soldiers traveling after their military service, who pause their journeys to give back to communities they visit.

