NIMB’s Customers Will Get Attractive Discount AT Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort

Customers of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited will get attractive discounts at Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort.

According to the agreement between Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited and Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort, Dhulikhel, NIMB customers will be given up to 15% discount on food and beverages and spa services. To avail the discount, the customer has to pay through NIMB Debit/Credit Card or NIMB Smart App (Mobile Banking).

The bank has been giving various discounts and facilities to customers to encourage payment using digital means. The details of the discount are available on the official website of the bank.