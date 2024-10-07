Global IME Bank and IME Group Contribute NPR 50 Million to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund

Oct. 7, 2024, 7:29 p.m.

Global IME Bank, along with IME Group, has contributed NPR 50 million to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

On Sunday, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, the Chairman of Global IME Bank and IME Group, handed over the cheque to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. A total of NPR 50 million was donated, which includes NPR 45 million from Global IME Bank Limited, NPR 2 million from IME Limited, NPR 1.5 million from IGI Prudential Insurance, and NPR 1.5 million from IME Life.

Chairman Dhakal stated that this assistance was provided in collaboration with the government to support the relief and rescue efforts for citizens affected by the natural disasters, such as floods, landslides, and inundations, across various parts of the country.

The cheque handover ceremony was attended by Hemraj Dhakal, Chairman of IME Limited and Managing Director of IME Group; Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of Global IME Bank; Yugesh Bhakta Bade Shrestha, CEO of IGI Prudential Insurance; Suman Pokharel, Deputy CEO of Global IME Bank; and Dinesh Amatya, Acting CEO of IME Life, among others.

