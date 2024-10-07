A year ago, on the seventh of October, Israel faced a murderous attack byHamas terrorists. Lets remember what was there, prior to the attack, on the sixth of October: Israel completed its withdrawal from the entire Gaza strip, thousands of Israelis were uprooted from their homes, the border between Gazaand Egypt was open for trade and for passengers, thousands of workers from Gaza were working in Israel, food supply, electricity and water were entering from Israel into Gaza on daily basis.

This was not enough for Hamas leaders.They planned, armed and then carried this attack on civilians, on schools, on music festival audience, on any person, aJew or an Arab that happened to be in that area.

Israel tried its best to engage in peace process: We handed territories, responsibilities and funds to our neighbors. All this goodwill was not appreciated. Instead of using the funds for development, it was used to arm their militias. Instead of building greenhouses they dug tunnels trying to bring them the ability to attack Israel, instead of teaching their children how to bring progress and prosperity they taught them how to hate.

Two hundred and fifty hostages were abducted by Hamas terrorists into Gaza, a hundred and one of them are still kept in dark dungeons there. No phone calls, no letters, no medications, and no visit of the red cross since then. We have no information about them.

Israel will continue to negotiate for their release and for their safe return home to their families. At the same time, we will continue to search for them even if we will have to reach one building after another in Gaza.

During this year a new front was opened, from the north, from the Lebanese border. Again, in 2000 Israel withdrew to the international border from areas that were under our control in Southern Lebanon. And what came out from our good intention? Rockets, Missiles, murderous invasions, 12 murdered children indrone attack and 80,000 Israelis that became refugees inside Israel. Secret refugees, we call them, because since they are in Israel, under the responsibility of the Israeli government they are never mentioned by all those that care for civilians.

Israel will know how to protect itself, to bring the hostages back and to allow our citizens to go back to their homes. We paid the price of our goodwill butnow we will know what we have to do.

On the seventh of October, 17 Nepali students were stationed in KibbutzAlumim in Israel. 17 graduates of agriculture from Sudurpaschim University that joined the “Learn and Earn” program in Israel.At 06:30 in the morning, when rockets and sirensstarted, they rushed into the shelter. We did not expect that the terrorists will invade and come to murder them. 10 were murdered. only six survived. out of the six survivors four are in Israel studying and working. And the last one is still missing,Bipin Joshi, a hero who managed to save his friends by throwing the terrorist grenade away. He is still held in Gaza. Why? What for? This is the logic of terror that we are facing. When I say we, I meanNepal and Israel and all democratic countries that share the values of tolerance and freedom, of Democracy and respect to someone that is different than ourselves.

Dear Nepali families, victims of Hamas attack: Your children came to Israel as our guests, after the seventh of October you became part of the Israeli family. In Nepal and in Israel, we will continue to take care of you because, family ties arethe most important.

This week we mark the Israeli new year.Let me end with a wish that next year will be a successful one to all our Nepali and Israeli friendswherever they are located.

Goder is the ambassador of Israel to Nepal.