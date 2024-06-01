The Murderous Events Of 7th October Will Be Remembered For Ever By Every Israeli

We will continue to make any effort and bring them safe home. These efforts include the release of bipin Joshy, a nepali student that is held until today by the terrorists of Hamas

June 1, 2024, 9:36 a.m.

It is a great honor to be here to mark the 76thIndependence Day of the state of Israel. This is our National Day, and this term, “National Day”, opens the door for something that we believe was granted to us long ago: What is our national identity and why after so many years we still discuss it.

Independence and sovereignty are dear to any nation. In our case it took us 2000 years to obtain it again.Israel is proud of what we have achieved during the period of 76 years.

The murderous events of 7th October will be remembered for ever by every Israeli. Some of the photos form that day are exhibited her. I know, they are shocking. I will add that the release of the remaining 125 hostages that are held until now by Hamas is one of our major goals. We will continue to make any effort and bring them safe home. These efforts include the release of bipin Joshy, a nepali student that is held until today by the terrorists of Hamas. And at the same time: let me emphasis that Israel will continue to search for peace that will bring tolerance and common life in our region.

Nepal and Israel have established diplomatic relations in 1960. This courageous step was taken by the Nepali government when taking such action was not popular, especially in this part of the world.

This courageous step will never be forgotten! I know that when Israelis anNeplais meet we are are impressed by the friendship, sympathy and popularity that immediately emerge.

Why is that so? We are both small nations in a fast changingworld and we both try to maintain our identity. We are small but we are proud, of our languages, our culture, our nature, our landscape and many other elements that build our identity. This is the reason that, in spite of the long geographic distance we have such strong bridges between our two nations, governments and people.

Your Right Honorable, I know that together we are going to further strengthen in the future.

Let us use this year and have a long distance friendly hand shake from the two extremes on our planet: From the highest point to the lowest point, from 8 kilometers high Mount Sagarmata down to below ocean level of the Dead Sea – Mrita Sagar.

Hanan Goder is the ambassador of Israel to Nepal. Excepts of his statement delivered at Israel’s 76thIndependence Day.

hanan22.jpg

Hanan Goder-Goldberger

