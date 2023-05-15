Israel And Nepal Are Two Small Nations With Unique Cultural And Natural Assets

It is a great honor to be here to mark the Diamond Jubilee of 75th Independence Day of the state of Israel. Indolence and sovereignty are dear to any nation. In our case it took us 2000 years to obtain it again. Israel is proud of what we have achieved during this period. We are yet to achieve another thing which is the peace with rest of our neighbors and I hope this year will mark a breakthrough in this field. It is important for it is important for our neighbors.

Nepal and Israel have established diplomatic relations in 1960. This courageous step was taken by the Nepali government when taking such action was not popular, especially in this part of the world. This courageous step will never be forgotten!

During these more than six decades of diplomatic relations we build strong ties in agriculture, in health, in education, and in other various fields of cooperation. 7000 Israelis visited Nepal last year and the numbers are increasing every year. Parallel to that, thousands of Nepalese are working in Israel at the moment. I know that both, Nepalese staying in Israel and Israelis visiting Nepal are impressed by the friendship, sympathy and popularity Nepal has in Israel and Israel has in Nepal.

Why is that so? We are both small nations in a fast changing surrounding and we both try to maintain our identity. This is the reason that, in spite of the long geographic distance, we have such strong bridges between our two nations, governments and people.

I know that together we are going to further strengthen in the future.

Israel and Nepal are two small nations that have unique cultural and natural assets, and more than that the asset of friendly people. In Israel, it is the dessert and the golden coast of the Mediterranean. In Nepal it is the amazing Himalayas and the beautiful plains of the Terray. Let us use this year and have a long distance friendly handshake from the two extremes on our planet: From the highest point to the lowest point, from 8 kilometers high Mount Sagarmata down to below ocean level of the Dead Sea – Mrita Sagar.

Hanan Goder-Goldberger is the Israel's Ambassador to Nepal. Excerpt of his statement delivered at the reception hosted to mark 75th Independence Day of State of Israel