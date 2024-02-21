Why Israel Must Win The War Against Hamas

Hamas's ongoing aggression against Israel has reached a critical juncture following its vicious attack on 7 October 2023 and has deep-rooted implications not just for the region, but for global stability as well. In the wake of the frenzy of murder, rape, mutilation and burning of innocent Israeli civilians, there are compelling reasons why Israel must emerge victorious in this war against the Islamist terror organization, which controls the Gaza Strip with the support of Iran.

First and foremost, the October 7 massacres serve as a grim reminder of the constant threat that Hamas poses to the security and safety of Israeli citizens. Winning the war against Hamas is a matter of utmost national security, as well as a basic moral imperative. As a lone democracy in a belligerent region, it is essential for Israel to demonstrate strength and resilience to protect its people and prevent future attacks.

Hamas's actions on 7 October underscore its relentless commitment to an extremist genocidal ideology, aimed at the destruction of Israel and the establishment of an Islamic state in its place. By breaching the ceasefire and launching its barbaric actions, Hamas has once again demonstrated its disregard for international law and its rejection of peaceful coexistence with Israel. As long as Hamas continues to hold power in Gaza, the prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remain bleak. By defeating Hamas, Israel can weaken the influence of extremist elements and create an environment more conducive to diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

Furthermore, Hamas's grip on power in Gaza has contributed to the continuation of poverty, suffering, and instability among the Palestinian population. Rather than governing responsibly and promoting the welfare of its people, Hamas has diverted resources and humanitarian aid towards building up its arsenal and infrastructure for waging war against Israel. By defeating Hamas and dismantling its terrorist infrastructure, Israel can help pave the way for a more prosperous and peaceful future for the Palestinians living in Gaza.

In the broader picture, Iran’s Ayatollah regime has provided Hamas with financial, military, and logistical support and poses a wide-reaching regional threat. A defeat for Hamas would not only weaken Iran's influence in the region and disrupt the flow of support to terrorist organizations, but also send a powerful message that its support of proxy militias promoting instability in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon will not go unchallenged. As a frontline state in the global fight of the free world against terrorism, Israel's ability to effectively deter and defeat ultraviolent organizations like Hamas is critical for maintaining stability and security, not just in the Middle East, but around the world.

Let us remember that Hamas is still holding 134 hostages abducted from Israel during the Oct 7 attack. Among the hostages is the Nepali student, Bipin Joshi, who was kidnapped after ten of his Nepali friends were murdered during the attack on Kibbutz Alumim. The release of Bipin as well as other hostages is a key part of the end of the conflict.

The stakes in Israel's war against Hamas are high, with implications that extend far beyond the borders of the Middle East. By defeating Hamas, Israel can ensure the safety of its citizens, pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, weaken Iran’s sponsoring of terrorism, and contribute to global efforts to combat extremism and promote stability. For these reasons, Israel's victory over Hamas is not just desirable but an absolute necessity for the security and well-being of the entire region. It is essential for the international community to stand united with Israel against terrorism in order to work together towards a future of peace and security for all.

Hanan Goder is the ambassador of Israel To Nepal. This article offers a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and delves into the significance of Israel’s victory over HAMAS for regional as well as global stability.