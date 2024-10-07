RoK Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul Send A Message To FM Dr.Rana On Recent Severe Flood And Landslide

The Republic of Korea’s foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Monday (30th September) send a message of condolence to Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Ran Deuba, over the severe floods and landslides in Nepal.

Cho said he was shock and sadness to learn that recent heavy rainfall in Nepal and tragic loss of lives it has caused. He also express deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured. He also said that RoK government and people from Korea is ready to provide support and assistance within its capacity for Nepal’s flood relief in its needs.

The Republic of Korea National Red Cross (KNRC) providing 100 million Korean Won through Nepal Red Cross Societies to support affected by the recent floods and landslides. KNRC also announce the nationwide fundraising campaign on 2nd October. The funds raised will be used to support emergency relief for displaced people and recovery efforts in the affected areas in cooperation with Nepal Red Cross Society.

Nepal and the Republic of Korea exchanged congratulatory messages between their respective leaders on the occassion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between two countries.

Marking the momentous occasion, Nepal’s President Ramchandra Poudel extended warm felicitations to President Yoon Suk Yeol and the people of Korea.

President Poudel highlighted close and friendly relationship between the two countries based on cordiality, mutual respect and immense goodwill for each other. While expressing satisfaction over a half-century old journey of bilateral relations, the President stressed on celebrating the occasion with wider cooperation under the tagline 'Everesting Friendship'. President Poudel’s congratulatory message conveyed to President Yoon Suk Yeol on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea.