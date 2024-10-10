Phulpati Celebrations Observed In Tundikhel On Seventh Day of Dashain

Phulpati Celebrations Observed In Tundikhel On Seventh Day of Dashain

Oct. 10, 2024, 7:56 p.m.

The 'Phulpati Badhai' or feu de joie was organized at Tundikhel, Kathmandu on Thursday afternoon to mark the seventh day of the ongoing 10-day-long Dashain festival.

President Ramchandra Paudel, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Nepali Army, graced the celebrations as the Chief Guest.

५.JPG

The Nepali Army organised a parade on the occasion. The Army chopper that flew over the army pavilion fluttered a banner with the words "Phulpati Badhai Ceremony-2081 BS" and showered flowers.

Vice President Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal, Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Phulpati Badhai is a unique programme that has been giving continuity to religion, culture, and tradition. It is an old custom of the Nepali Army to observe the Phulpati Badhai with great fervour.

The observance marks the arrival of a palanquin containing the Jamara (barley shoots) and Phulpati, an assortment of flowers, leaves, and fruits of different plants considered auspicious, from Gorkha into Hanumandhoka Durbar in Kathmandu reports RSS.

