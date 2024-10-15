Nepali UN Peacekeeper Are Safe In Lebanon: Nepali Army

The Nepali Army (NA) has confirmed that all its personnel deployed in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon are safe.

NA spokesperson Gaurav Kumar KC stated that the army is in regular contact with its security forces in Lebanon, and all members are unharmed.

However, sporadic incidents in the region have disrupted the daily operations of the mission, KC told the RSS.

He said the NA will follow directives from the UN and mission headquarters concerning the ongoing situation in Lebanon. Currently, there are 877 NA personnel serving as peacekeepers in UNIFIL reports RSS.