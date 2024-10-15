Nepali UN Peacekeeper Are Safe In Lebanon: Nepali Army

Nepali UN Peacekeeper Are Safe In Lebanon

Oct. 15, 2024, 8:10 p.m.

The Nepali Army (NA) has confirmed that all its personnel deployed in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon are safe.

NA spokesperson Gaurav Kumar KC stated that the army is in regular contact with its security forces in Lebanon, and all members are unharmed.

However, sporadic incidents in the region have disrupted the daily operations of the mission, KC told the RSS.

He said the NA will follow directives from the UN and mission headquarters concerning the ongoing situation in Lebanon. Currently, there are 877 NA personnel serving as peacekeepers in UNIFIL reports RSS.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Receives Rs.263.14 Billion Remittance In The First Two Months: NRB
Oct 15, 2024
Nepal Condemns Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
Oct 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair And Light Rain In One Or Two Places Of Nepal
Oct 15, 2024
Fly Dubai, Air Asia And Kuwait's Jazira To Start Flight From Gautam Budh International Airport
Oct 14, 2024
Dashain Tika Second Day- Tika And Jamara Rituals Continue
Oct 14, 2024

More on National

Nepal Condemns Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 16 minutes ago
Fly Dubai, Air Asia And Kuwait's Jazira To Start Flight From Gautam Budh International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Helvetas Nepal, With The Assistance of SDC, Provided Relief Supplies To the flood-affected Victims In Lalitpur And Phidim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
India Provides Relief Materials To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Phulpati Celebrations Observed In Tundikhel On Seventh Day of Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
UN and Humanitarian Partners Mobilize Response to Support Flood-Stricken Communities in Nepal’s Climate Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

From the “Tito Satya” of the small screen to the“ChakkaPanja-5 of big screen – Is it "Must see" or Bhaigo" Pass" to watch?- By Shanker Man Singh Oct 15, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.263.14 Billion Remittance In The First Two Months: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2024
Israel Intensifies Attacks On Lebanon, Reportedly Including Northern Target By Agencies Oct 15, 2024
North Korea Blows Up Sections Of Inter-Korean Roads On Its Side Of Border By Agencies Oct 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair And Light Rain In One Or Two Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2024
Three Economist Received Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies Oct 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75