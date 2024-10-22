Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line is being put into operation using the ERS tower

The tower of the Khimti-Lamosanghu 132 kV transmission line, which was swept away by the flood in the Tamakoshi river due to the incessant rains on October, will be put into operation using the emergency restoration system tower.

Tower No. 7 of the Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line in Ramechhap's Manthali municipality-13 Devitar was swept away by the flood in Tamakoshi river. After the tower collapsed, the wires (conductors) of 4 towers were also damaged. After the collapse of the tower, the electricity flow from the line has been stopped since 13 October.

Due to this, the transmission line link from Khimti to Kathmandu Valley is broken. About 200 megawatts of electricity can flow from the said line.

Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line is an important transmission line for electricity supply in Kathmandu Valley.

The electricity from that line is supplied to Kathmandu valley through Lamosanghu-Bhaktapur transmission line. Similarly, the electricity of the hydropower projects constructed in the Bhotekoshi River Janadhar area of ​​Sindhupalchok is being exported to India via Lamosanghu-Khimti-Dhalkebar.

Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, said, "The reliability of the electricity system has been affected due to the closure of the Khimti-Lamosanghu transmission line, and the export of electricity to India has also been affected, so we are going to use the ERS structure to bring the line into operation as soon as possible."

He mentioned that now another permanent tower will be built instead of the flooded tower by running the line through ERS.

The authority is going to put the Khimti-Lamosanghu 132 kV transmission line into operation using the ERS structure it has.

ERS tower has been installed for this. When the ERS tower was about to be installed, the locals blocked the work demanding compensation.

In the presence of Minister of State for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Purna Bahadur Tamang, Chief District Officer of Ramechhap and others, after reaching an agreement with the locals, the ERS tower was started from October 2.

After installing the tower, when they were about to start pulling the wire, they were again interrupted by the locals of Dolakha. An agreement was reached with them on Sunday at the request of the local people's representatives. Now the wire will be pulled. Manoj Sah, head of Khimti Grid Branch of the authority informed that it will take about 4 days.