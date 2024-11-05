Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In International Tourism And Travel Show

Nov. 5, 2024, 9:12 p.m.

canda 222.jpeg

The Embassy of Nepal participated in a three-day34thInternational Tourism and Travel Show 2024 organized at Palais des Congrès in Montréal, Canadafrom 1 to 3 November 2024 as part of its economic diplomacy program to promote tourism of Nepal.

The Embassy set up a solo stall where tourism promotional materials were displayed and distributed to the visitors. Nepal’s tourism related printed materials,documentaries and visual materials were also displayed throughout the exhibition period. Nepali exportable products such as tea, coffee, pashmina shawls, handicrafts, and items portraying Nepal’s artistic and cultural diversity were also displayed.

Ambassador of Nepal to Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal presented during the events.

A large number of visitors visited the Nepali stall and inquired about the touristic attractions in Nepal. They were keen in getting information regarding the season, temperature, connectivity and if Nepal caters to the interests of all age group of visitors.

Canada888.jpeg

This is the 34th edition of International Tourism and Travel Showwhich is one of the largest tourism promotional events in Canada.Tourism promotion entities, travel agencies, tour wholesalers, tour operators, hotels, airlines companies, tour promoters from more than hundred countries had participated in the exhibition. It also included global culinary adventure, seminars on tourism destinations, B2B seminars, performances from various cultural groups among others.

