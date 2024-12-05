Since taking on the role of Managing Director of the NEA eight years ago, Kul Man Ghising has seldom taken time off, often prioritizing his professional responsibilities over family time during official holidays and weekends.

To ensure a consistent power supply, it is essential to complete generation, transmission, and distribution projects throughout the nation.

However, various challenges, including complications arising from the Land Acquisition Act, public opposition to the appropriation of private land, judicial rulings, environmental concerns, and ineffective contractors, have led to significant delays in transmission line projects, distribution enhancement initiatives, and hydropower developments.

Many of these projects are hindered by minor administrative hurdles and local resistance. During his site visits, MD Ghising has successfully organized meetings with community members, local authorities, and elected representatives to address these issues.

The addition of new generation projects and the efficient transfer of power from hydropower facilities to the distribution network are vital for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.

MD Ghising's frequent field visits play a crucial role in addressing challenges and ensuring the successful completion of projects.

Upon his appointment as Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), several generation projects, such as the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi, 14 MW Kulekhani III, and 30 MW Chameliya, along with numerous strategic transmission line initiatives—including 400 kV Inaruwa-Dhalkebar-Nijgadh, 220 kV Kali Gandaki Corridor, 220 kV Koshi Corridor, Hetauda-Bharatpur-Bardaghat-New Butwal Trishuli-Kathmandu, Trishuli 3 B Hub-Chilime, 132 kV Chameliya-Attariya Transmission Line, Solu Corridor, and Kabeli Corridor—were facing significant delays.

From 132 kV Transmission line, now Nepal turns into 220 kV to 400 kV transmission line with capacity of transmitting 5000 MW electricity. This is a major transformation in Electricity sector in Nepal under the leadership of Ghising.

With 99 percent of the population now having access to electricity and an increasing reliance on it for cooking and transportation, effective management of supply and demand has become essential. For MD Ghising, there is no opportunity to engage in any conspiracies regarding his position. He has made a steadfast commitment that his agenda will remain unchanged for as long as he serves as MD of NEA.

Since the country announced the cessation of load shedding eight years ago, MD Ghising is now focused on ensuring the continuity of power supply. On November 30, he visited the Baharabise Substation, instructing contractors and officials to adhere to the project timeline. He also conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of a 400 kilovolt (KV) substation in Baharbise Township, Sindhupalchok.

The initiation of a 12-phase 400 kV substation project has commenced to facilitate the transfer of electricity generated from the hydroelectric initiatives planned for the Tamakoshi and Sunkoshi rivers, along with their tributaries, into the national transmission network, thereby enhancing the domestic power system.

At the same location, the construction of 220-132 kV and 132-11 kV substations has been finalized, and the testing of the equipment has been successfully completed. All necessary equipment for the 400 kV twelve-bay substation, utilizing Gas Insulated System (GIS) technology, has been delivered to the site. The civil works for the structures intended to accommodate the power transformers have been finalized and are currently being connected.

The construction of the facility that will house the control room and GIS equipment is ongoing. Once the civil structures are completed, the connection of the equipment will commence. The overall progress of the substation construction stands at approximately 70 percent. The project is actively progressing and is anticipated to reach completion by May of the following year.

On Saturday, Kul Man Ghising, the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, visited the construction site and urged the project management and construction teams to expedite the completion of all tasks ahead of the planned timeline.

Managing Director Ghising stated that upon the completion of the 400 kV Barbise substation, electricity generated from the hydropower projects located in the Balefi and Bhotekoshi river corridor will be transmitted to Dhalkebar via the Bahrbise-Khimti 400 kV transmission line associated with this substation.

He emphasized that during the winter months, increased power can be supplied to the Kathmandu valley from Khimti, while in the rainy season, additional power can be directed to Dhalkebar for export to India. Therefore, he urged that the construction of the substation be prioritized and that the remaining work be expedited.

He also mentioned that three substations are currently under construction as part of the Khimti, Barabise, and Lapsiphedi 400 kV Substation Project. Additionally, the Tamakoshi-Kathmandu 220-400 kV transmission line project is in the final stages of constructing a 43 km transmission line from the New Khimti Substation in Ramechhap to Barabise. Managing Director Ghising noted that the construction of the Khimti-Barabise-Kathmandu transmission line, which has encountered challenges such as land use issues, tree removal in forested areas, and local opposition, is approaching completion.

As of now, out of the 118 towers along the Khimti-Barabise transmission line, foundations for 117 have been completed, and 115 towers have been erected. Additionally, 36 kilometers of cable have been installed, with the final tower currently under construction. The Khimti-Barabise section is expected to be operational by January of the following year.

In parallel, a 46-kilometer, 400 kV double circuit transmission line from Barabise to Lapsiphedi in Kathmandu is also under development. Of the 122 towers planned for this line, 118 foundations have been laid, and 117 towers have been constructed, with 42 kilometers of wire already installed. The remaining towers are still in the construction phase.

Furthermore, the Lapsiphedi-Changunarayan 132 kV transmission line has been extended to facilitate the flow of power from Khimti-Barabise to Kathmandu Valley. However, construction has faced challenges due to local community opposition.

Once the 400 kV transmission line, developed by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), is completed, power from Lapsiphedi will be able to be transmitted to the new Butwal substation located in Bhumhi, Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta West) And Chame and Tilocho Lake.

Through his regular site visits, Managing Director Ghising has been instrumental in advancing projects that have previously encountered minor administrative or local challenges. The ongoing progress at the 400 kV Barabise Substation serves as a notable example of this effort.

Over the past five months, MD Ghising has encountered various conspiracies and obstacles. Nevertheless, he continues to actively inspect different regions to ensure a consistent power supply for households. By prioritizing the needs of consumers over his own personal enjoyment, Ghising successfully brings satisfaction to all users. This dedication is his greatest asset.